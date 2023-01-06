What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ examines Connecticut’s ‘Fitbit murder’ case

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Secrets of Birch View Drive (9 p.m., NBC)

“Dateline” returns with new episodes, taking on the story of murdered Connecticut woman Connie Dabate. Dabate was killed in an apparent home invasion over the Christmas holidays in 2015. Police used evidence from Dabate’s Fitbit fitness device to nail down the timeline of Dabate’s final day, and figure out what happened. No spoilers here — you’ll have to tune in to find out who killed her. Andrea Canning talkes to Connecticut State Police detectives, state’s attorney Matthew Gedansky, Dabate’s family members and others.

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

The new Christian Bale film is set at West Point in 1830 and follows a detective hired to “discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet.” The detective (Bale) enlists an eccentric young cadet to assist him — and that cadet would be one Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). This is based not on a true story, but on a novel by Louis Bayard. The rest of the cast includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.

