What to Watch Friday: Dateline & 20/20 tackle well-known cases in Texas, California

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: Behind Door 813 (9 p.m., NBC)

Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on the mysterious death of 27-year-old Jonathan Crews, who was found shot to death inside his apartment in Coppell, Texas, in February 2014. The medical examiner could not decide on the manner of the death — suicide or homicide — so his family took to their case to a Dallas County civil court to seek justice. Did Crews take his own life, or was he killed by his former girlfriend, Brenda Kelly?

Tonight’s episode includes exclusive interviews with key players in the case (including Crews’ parents, the jury foreman, the prosecutor, a private investigator and others), as well as never-before-seen police interviews and bodycam footage.

20/20: Unholy Matrimony (9 p.m., ABC)

ABC’s “20/20” reports on the murder of Robert Limon of Silver Lakes, California, in August 2014. Robert and his wife, Sabrina, were said to enjoy a “swinging” lifestyle with a tight-knit group of couples who called themselves “The Wolfpack.” But when Robert was shot to death at a remote industrial complex where he worked, authorities learned that the couple not only had an open marriage, but Sabrina was having an affair with a younger firefighter named Jonathan Hearn.

Both Sabrina and her lover were charged with the murder, but one walked free — until the other one flipped.

Tonight’s episode, led by correspondent Deborah Roberts, explores the events leading up to the murder as well as the trial that pitted the wife and her lover against each other. Lots of new interviews tonight with journalists, law enforcement officials and people close to the parties involved.

Streams next day on Hulu.

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO / HBO Max)

This new documentary follows the revered singer-songwriter Jason Isbell through the recording of his 2020 album “Reunions,” with his band The 400 Unit. But it’s about more than just the album. Isbell talks about his difficult childhood, his struggles with addiction and more.

Praise This (Peacock)

Durham native and UNC alum Janora McDuffie is featured in this new Peacock film about an aspiring musician named Sam (played by Chloe Bailey) whose father moves the family from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam’s Aunt Liz. McDuffie plays Aunt Liz.

You may remember McDuffie from her stint narrating the 2022 Oscars (the year Raleigh’s Ariana DeBose won for Best Supporting Actress). She talked to The News & Observer then about what an honor it was for her to represent Black women and the LGBTQ+ community.

