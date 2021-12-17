What to Watch on Friday: New Christmas movies and streaming titles

Swan Song (Apple TV+) - This new film, which also opens today in select theaters, is set in the near future — a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

Mother/Android (Hulu) - Set in the near future, this series follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

Christmas movies and specials on tonight

Mistletoe in Montana (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, an unlucky-in-love ranch owner (Melissa Joan Hart) feels an undeniable connection to a single father (Duane Henry) with two children who has booked her ranch for the week of Christmas. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air.

Sugar Plum Twist (8 p.m., Hallmark) - After failing to get the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker,” an aspiring ballerina joins forces with a retiree from the New York City Ballet to create her own dance spectacular — with a Latin twist.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (8 p.m., The CW) - This annual parade features character balloons, celebrity-filled cars and musical performances. Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.