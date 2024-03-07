How to watch Freiburg vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League game today

West Ham head to Freiburg in the Europa League later today looking for their third win against them this season.

A win against the German side back in December saw the Hammers sail into the last-16, with the Hammers having already beaten them away earlier in the campaign.

As such, David Moyes and his side will be favourites to progress into the quarter-finals, particularly after things have improved of late in wins against Brentford and Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Freiburg vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.45pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.