Watch: Francesco Molinari Drains 45-Footer to Shoot 64 at Arnold Palmer Invitaitonal

There's something about that 18th green at Bay Hill.

We've seen Tiger drop a number of dramatic birdie putts on it it to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Last year, Rory McIlroy made another long birdie to cap a final-round 64 that saw him take the title.

It happened again on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari drained a 44-footer for birdie to shoot 64 and post 12 under, which gave him a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick.

72nd hole ... from 44 feet.@F_MOLINARI IS CLUTCH!



He takes the lead by TWO!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/cCRqqtcPAq



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2019

Molinari started the day six behind Fitzpatrick's lead, but he made eight birdies and no bogeys to give himself a great chance of picking up his third PGA Tour victory in the past eight months. He'll havev to wait about two hours to see if the 12-under total is good enough, but what a way to finish an already incredible round.