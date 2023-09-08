How to watch France vs New Zealand for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup 2023 today

The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets up and running tonight with a blockbuster showdown as hosts France take on New Zealand in Paris.

Two of the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup go head-to-head and while both will be confident of reaching the quarter-finals regardless of the result here, this is an opportunity to make a major statement at the start of the tournament.

The All Blacks go into the match looking to respond to a rare defeat, after they were beaten comfortably by South Africa in their final warm-up game. It has otherwise been a successful summer for New Zealand, who cruised to the Rugby Championship title once again.

As for France, they have been runners-up at the World Cup on three occasions and are still waiting to get over the line on the biggest stage. Roared on by home support, Les Blues will believe this is their time.

Where to watch France vs New Zealand

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 6.45pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.