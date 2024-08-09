How to watch France vs Spain FREE: TV channel and live stream for Olympics 2024 men's football final tonight

A gold medal is on the line for both France and Spain at the Olympics 2024 tonight.

The men’s football final at the Olympic Games could see Les Bleus claim glory on home soil, while the Spanish are looking to underline the strength of the game in their country by following up their Euro 2024 success.

They will meet at the Parc des Princes this evening after coming through the challenges of Egypt and Morocco respectively in rather dramatic fashion.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch France vs Spain

TV channel: The men’s football final at the Paris Olympics will be shown on Eurosport 5 and the BBC Red Button service.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (free with a subscription) will provide a free live stream. Subscribers to Eurosport will be able to watch on the Discovery+ app.