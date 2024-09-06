How to watch France vs Italy: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

How to watch France vs Italy: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Italy look to end their long wait for victory in France as the two sides meet in Paris tonight.

France have won the last three meetings between the two sides, all of which have been friendlies, with it 70 years since Italy last beat Les Blues on French soil.

The pressure is on Luciano Spalletti to get the Azzurri back to competing at the very top of international football, after a poor Euro 2024 campaign in which they were beaten by Switzerland in the last-16.

France, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals in Germany before they were beaten by eventual winners Spain.

Italy have finished third in each of the last two editions of the Nations League, while France lifted the trophy in 2021.

Where to watch France vs Italy

TV channel: A UK broadcaster has not yet been confirmed for the match, which gets underway at 7:45pm BST at the Parc des Princes.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.