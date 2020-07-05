How To Watch Fourth of July Fireworks From Home

Click here to read the full article.

The American tradition of watching fireworks have been mostly cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to social distancing guidelines, these shows are another event that the public will have to miss out on during this health crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In California, many local beach councils voted to close their beaches on July 4 weekend to prevent the accelerating the spread of coronavirus following Newsom’s orders this week.

More from Deadline

Fortunately, most of these performances can still be watched from the safety of your home via TV or online streaming.

Here’s a list of firework shows and concerts being aired:

Macy’s 44th Fourth of July (NY)

NBC 8-10 PM ET/5-7 PM PT

The Music Center’s Fourth Of July Block Party: Home Edition (LA)

ABC7 7-8 PM PT (8-10 PM PT via Grand Park’s Instagram and YouTube)

A Capital Fourth (DC)

PBS 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Freedom Over Texas (Houston)

ABC13 6:30 PM PT

A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes

8PM ET via Bloomberg.tv

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.