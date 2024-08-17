Watch: Fofana arrives at La Madonnina clinic to undergo Milan medical

Youssou Fofana arrived at La Madonnina clinic earlier this morning to undergo the medical tests. The midfielder landed in Milano last night and he should sign the contract this morning, provided all goes well with the medical.

The Fofana negotiations were long and tiring but Milan eventually managed to reach an agreement with Monaco. They will pay around €25m including bonuses and considering the French side’s initial demand of €35m, this has to be seen as positive.

This morning, as you can see in the video below, Fofana arrived at La Madonnina clinic to undergo his medical tests. He will sign his contract in the afternoon and then he will be at San Siro for the game between Milan and Torino.

👋 Fofana has arrived for his medical tests! pic.twitter.com/ay2ROgtVcX — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) August 17, 2024

The midfielder should get a very warm welcome from the fans and starting next week, he will be in training with his new teammates. This also means that we could see him in the game against Parma next week.