Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (12) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Greedy Vance (21) and defensive back Jarques McClellion (1) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest rivalry in the Sunshine State takes place this Saturday in Tallahassee, where the Florida State Seminoles host the Florida Gators in college football's final regular-season weekend. If you want to see the historic matchup on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Seminoles are at the tail end of one of their worst seasons in recent memory, winning just two games in 11 tries this fall — one of those victories coming in eight tries against Atlantic Coast Conference competition. FSU has fallen precipitously from its preseason perch in the standings.

The Gators are trending in the opposite direction, having earned a pair of top-25 triumphs in the past two weeks to seal a bowl game berth at 6-5 overall. Florida's even 4-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference seems mediocre until you consider it faced the toughest schedule in the country.

Florida State vs. Florida Week 14 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Seminoles against the Gators.

When : Saturday, Nov. 30

Where : Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Every college football fan knows this is a must-watch game, regardless of the standings coming into Saturday.

What time is Florida State vs. Florida?

The Seminoles take on the Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Florida State vs. Florida football, TV channel, free live stream