WATCH: Florida Man Stays Calm as Nurse Shark Latches onto His Hand, Bizarre Video Goes Viral

Staying cool as a cucumber in desperate times is a quality worth imbibing. Perhaps this is why social media users are obsessively sharing a video where a man is standing calmly while a nurse shark has latched onto his hand.

The incident happened at Jensen Beach in the state of Florida, United States. In the viral video, the man can be seen cradling the nurse shark like a baby while the people on the beach were filming the incident.

One of the bystanders, Jeremy Porter posted the man’s video on Facebook clarifying that the shark bit the man after he grabbed it. His post was captioned, “All, please know, this shark did not go after this guy. This guy grabbed the shark and the shark bite him. Hopefully lesson learned for this guy”.

Speaking to CBS 12, Brian Brocious, the lifeguard at Jensen Beach said, “A beach patron came up to the tower and advised me that this guy needed help out on the sandbar with a shark that was stuck to his arm”.

Brocious, who was astonished at the incident, added, “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something comes along and surprises you”.

It can be seen that one person poured alcohol on the mouth of the fish so that it loses the grip on the man’s hand but that did not work. The fish finally left his hand after 45 minutes.

Instead of panicking, the man in the video was acting casually despite the fact that the shark refused to leave his hand.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR), Bethany Alex, said, “We would like to use this as an opportunity to tell people that it’s important to respect the wildlife,” she said, adding that “We’re in their domain, they’re not in our domain,” reported Miami Herald.

Alex informed that the injuries of the person were not severe and thus, he was not hospitalized.