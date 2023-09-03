Watch Florence Welch, Ethel Cain Perform ‘Morning Elvis,’ Thoroughfare’ in Lisbon

EthelCainFlorenceWelch - Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage; Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Florence Welch and Ethel Cain joined forces at MEO Kalorama festival in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday to perform two songs. The appearance follows Welch’s announcement that she recently had life-saving surgery.

As seen in fan footage, Welch and Cain delivered “Thoroughfare,” which appears on Cain’s debut album, 2022’s Preacher’s Daughter. The pair took turns with verses and harmonized during the chorus while backed by a guitarist and drummer. Cain also took a turn on harmonica.

Cain joined Florence and the Machine during their set at the fest to deliver “Morning Elvis,” the closing track on the group’s 2022 LP, Dance Fever. Welch and Cain teamed up for a live version of the song last year as well.

While Cain, the moniker and character under which Hayden Silas Anhedönia performs, has been on the road touring all summer, she recently told Rolling Stone she likes to be home making music. “I almost resent touring sometimes,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Let me go home. I need to sink into my hole.’ Let it come to me, and then create.”

Last week, Welch revealed that she recently underwent surgery, which led to Florence and the Machine having to cancel a string of shows. “I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life,” she shared via social media.

