Watch flaming SUV pass an Ohio trooper, who followed it and helped rescue the driver

An Ohio state trooper was parked on the side of the road when a flaming SUV drove past him, dashcam video shows.

Video shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the burning, smoke-filled vehicle pull to the side of the road on Tuesday a short distance ahead of Trooper Paul Macko, and the officer began to follow.

When both vehicles came to a stop, the trooper ran from his patrol vehicle toward the smoky SUV.

“Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the car,” he is heard shouting toward the driver. “Is anyone else in there?”

“No,” the driver replied.

The driver then steps out of the SUV as Macko grabs his arm and helps him rush to safety.

“I’m going to try and get you away,” the trooper said as they move toward the patrol car. “Oh my god.”

Shortly after, the SUV was engulfed in flames and the trooper backed his patrol vehicle away. Firefighters arrived moments later.

The driver “thought he had a simple mechanical issue when he saw some smoke,” the department said.

Sikh hikers use turbans to rescue men who fell into waterfall pool in Canada

Hiker stranded on steep trail in canyon rescued, California firefighters say

300-pound dolphin fights as rescuers try removing trap off Georgia coast, video shows