Long before his name became synonymous with promoting fights, Oscar De La Hoya carved out a reputation for being one of the most fearless boxers, having won world titles in six different weight classes in becoming one of the Sweet Science’s cash kings.

And now, thanks to DAZN’s “From the Vault” section, you can revisit five of the “Golden Boy’s” classic fights in full, including his clash with the oh so disrespectful Ricardo Mayorga in 2006, an epic showdown with Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez 10 years prior in 1996 and more.

The win over Mayorga came during the twilight of De La Hoya’s career, as he pummeled the trash-talking Nicaraguan en route to an emphatic sixth-round stoppage.

De La Hoya’s victory over Chavez not only had the Golden Boy taking the torch from the boxing legend, but his WBC and lineal light welterweight titles as well.

Those were just two of De La Hoya’s more noteworthy wins on a career 39-6 record with 30 KOs.

How to watch five classic Oscar De La Hoya fights on DAZN

You can watch five of De La Hoya’s most significant fights on DAZN within the “From the Vault” section. If you haven’t subscribed to DAZN yet, the sports streaming service is free for the first 30 days. That said, you can watch the five De La Hoya fights for free by downloading the DAZN app and signing up.

What are the five epic De La Hoya fights on DAZN?

De La Hoya vs. Ricardo Mayorga (2006)

De La Hoya vs. Ike Quartey (1999)

De La Hoya vs. Hector Camacho (September 1997)

De La Hoya vs. Pernell Whitaker (April 1997)

De La Hoya vs. Julio Cesar Chavez (1996)

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a live-streaming sports service, giving fans access to events both live and on demand. The service’s programming can be watched via multiple devices for a monthly price without a contract.

What other sports are on DAZN?

In addition to boxing, where you could watch the likes of Anthony Joshua and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, DAZN also live-streams MMA, offering more than 100 fight nights per year between the two sports. The MMA portion includes cards from Bellator MMA and Combate Americas.

DAZN also features live soccer and cricket matches, with plans to stream a Major League Baseball show this year as well.

How much does DAZN cost?

After the 30-day free trial, DAZN carries a $9.99 monthly cost.