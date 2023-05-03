Watch the First Trailer for Sony's Live-Action Adaptation of 'Gran Turismo'

After getting a sneak peek from stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom at the start of the year, Sony Pictures has now delivered the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of PlayStation Studios' Gran Turismo. Celebrating the popularity of the racing sim, the upcoming film is actually based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, an avid Gran Turismo gamer that was able to take his skills to the tracks in real, driving for Nissan at the Dubai 24 Hour race and becoming a professional racer.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp of District 9 and Elysium fame, the film chronicles the story of Jann Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe, highlighting how he won the GT Academy competition, beating out 90,000 entrants to kick off his career in racing. The film also stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, and Geri Halliwell, along with a host of iconic cars and tracks familiar to Gran Turismo gamers.

Watch the first trailer for Sony Picture's Gran Turismo film releasing August 11 above.

