Watch the first trailer for Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix movie Heart of Stone

Netflix have released the first trailer for Heart of Stone, a new spy thriller starring Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and The Tourist's Jamie Dornan.

The trailer was shared during the streaming service's 2023 global TUDUM fan event, live-streaming from São Paulo, Brazil.

Audiences get a first glimpse of Gadot in action as intelligence agent Rachel Stone, alongside lead MI6 agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). In January, Netflix confirmed the Heart of Stone release date as August 11.

"You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important," the trailer begins, with Sophie Okonedo in role as an assumed spy boss, delivering some hard truths to Gadot's Rachel. "When governments fail all we have left is the Charter."

The Charter is a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. Despite her MI6 employment, Rachel's true loyalties lie with the Charter and it's her job to protect it.

Stone arrives in an undisclosed city location, before travelling on to a ski resort to take out some bad guys. "How many in the welcome party," says the agent, as she parachutes onto a snowy mountain. "Six of them," confirms a voice via earpiece, with Rachel replying "hardly seems fair".

She makes quick work of the shady male figures, displaying some of her infamous ass-kicking skills that impressed audiences in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

Viewers are then introduced to 'the heart', which we're told gives the Charter its power. "It can crash a market or crash a plane out of the sky," the voiceover explains of the asset. "If you own the heart, you own the world."

Enter mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt) who manages to steal the 'heart' and breach the Charter system, ensuring ultimate chaos.

Buildings are bombed and global civilisation is under threat, and of course, there's only one woman who can save the day. But Okonedo's character tells Rachel that she's to stand down after her role has become compromised.

It seems Rachel doesn't exactly follow these orders. Several dramatic Gadot stunt scenes follow including a motorbike dash, a plane crash and a high-speed chase around what looks to be the streets of Paris (with guns in tow).

"You think you know everything, but the world is about to see the truth," enemy Keya says. "Heart or no heart, I'm coming for you," Rachel responds.

The trailer ends with Gadot leaping away from an explosion, before cutting to a sequence of her skydiving in a last-ditch effort to save the world.

Heart of Stone also stars Army of the Dead's Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Archie Madekwe, Enzo Cilenti and Jon Kortajarena. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, it looks like fans are in for a treat.

Heart of Stone premieres on August 11 on Netflix.

