Watch the First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

One week prior to the hotly-anticipated return of Stranger Things, Netflix has dropped off the first eight minutes of season four in a new sneak peek clip.

The preview sees Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) attempting to conduct routine testing on another superhuman child in the same facility that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was held in. Between sounding alarms, haunting screams and signature, chilling nose bleeds, the introduction promises an on-the-edge-of-your-seat season ahead.

The visual also revealed that the season will be released in two parts — the first volume, arriving May 27, will include seven of nine total episodes, and the second installment, which releases on July 1, will offer up the remaining two episodes.

Notably, this season's episodes are much longer than past iterations, with most clocking in at 75 minutes. Episode 7 will run for 98 minutes, Episode 8 will run for 85 minutes and Episode 9 will reach two and a half hours long, according to Netflix's fan website Tudum.

Season four will see the return of Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono and Brett Gelman. Additionally, the new season will welcome several new characters, including Robert Englund as Victor Creel, Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson and more.

Watch the first eight minutes of Stranger Things season four above.

