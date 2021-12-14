Watch as fire crews rescue people trapped in flooding near Half Moon Bay
Flash flooding closed parts of Highway 92 and led to the rescue of people trapped in water near Half Moon Bay on Monday.
This video released by Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit shows flooding on the highway and the rescue of two people trapped in their vehicle.
Storm conditions are expected to wind down by Wednesday morning, but it will only be a short break before another system makes it’s way through the region. More rain is expected Thursday.