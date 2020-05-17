How to Watch Finale for Michael Jordan Doc ‘The Last Dance’

Click here to read the full article.

Since its premiere four weeks ago, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” has captured the attention of basketball fans across the nation as they seek content during a time when professional sports have ground to a halt. The 10-part documentary following NBA legend Michael Jordan and six-time champions the Chicago Bulls will air its final two parts this Sunday on ESPN.

The documentary weaves together archival footage from the 1997-98 NBA season and interviews with Jordan himself, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, head coach Phil Jackson and other major NBA figures.

Though “The Last Dance” was originally scheduled to debut in June around the time of the NBA Finals, shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic led ESPN to move up the documentary’s premiere. Two new episodes have aired each Sunday since its launch on April 19, building more buzz and positive word of mouth over the past month.

“The Last Dance” will air on ESPN. Episode 9 will air at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) and episode 10 will directly follow at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). It is available to stream on Netflix internationally.

Every episode will also become available to watch on ESPN.com and the ESPN app, though a log-in through a cable provider is required. Additionally, the docuseries will be available through live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now and Sling TV. All of the above services offer free trials and are available to use through smart TVs, video game consoles, Roku, Fire TV and other devices.

