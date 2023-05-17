Watch the Final Trailer for 'Fast X'

Fast X has released its final trailer ahead of its premiere this weekend. Before previewing more of the high-octane action we've come to expect from the franchise, the trailer takes us back to the beginning, reminding us of the Fast family's Los Angeles street racer roots with scenes of the late Paul Walker's beloved character Brian O'Conner. We also see flashes of past films such as the iconic bank vault burglary scene and the Dubai skyscraper escape.

"If it could be done in a car, they did it. If it violates the laws of gods and gravity, they did it too. But the days when one man behind the wheel of a car can make a difference are over. It's time to prepare for what's coming," says the narrator.

The returning cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and Charlize Theron. Joining them are a number of fresh faces including Brie Larson as a rogue representative from the Agency named Tess, Alan Richtson as a new Agency head, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer from Dom’s past, and Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother.

Below is the official synopsis from Universal:

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Fast X premieres in theaters this weekend on May 19. Catch the extended final trailer above.

