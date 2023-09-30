How to watch Fiji vs Georgia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup match today

Fiji and Georgia clash today in what looks like the pick of the Rugby World Cup action on Saturday.

Pool C has been one of the most fascinating in the tournament and today’s meeting in Bordeaux and Fiji could one step closer to a top-two finish with a victory.

Their win over Australia will go down in history, ending a 69-year wait for a victory against the Wallabies.

They have a very solid record against Georgia, losing only one of their last seven encounters. The Georgians simply have to win to keep their progression alive, despite avoiding embarrassment against Portugal last time out.

Where to watch Fiji vs Georgia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV. Coverage starts at 4.15pm BST ahead of a 4.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITV X and the STV Player (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.