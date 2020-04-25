Watch FE's Race at Home Challenge round one live on Autosport

Follow the first round of Formula E's Race at Home Challenge live on Autosport.

After last weekend's test event - which was won by BMW Andretti driver Maximillian Gunther - Saturday's event is the first points-paying round in the eight-race championship.

FE's Esports offering features separate grids and standings for the official FE drivers and online qualifiers, and has a unique 'Race Royale' format, which means the driver in last position gets eliminated at the end of each lap.

Watch FE's Race at Home Challenge live

