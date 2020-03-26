Watch The Ferrari Monza SP2 Get Paint Protection In Soothing Video

Ferrari Monza SP2 gets paint protection

A special car deserves special treatment.

Easily one of the most spectacular models launched by Ferrari in the modern era, the Monza SP2 is a gorgeous supercar that lives up to the meaning of a speedster by doing without a windscreen and roof. Such a rare and expensive car is certainly worthy of a premium protection film, especially since its body is made entirely out of carbon fiber, a lightweight material that has also been generously used on the inside.

London-based Topaz Detailing had the opportunity to apply a full paint protection film on an early example of the Monza SP2, finished in a lovely Rosso Robina paint reminiscent of Alfa Romeo’s race cars. It is contrasted by the Grigio Ferro stripes to create an eye-catching livery worthy of the car’s sensuous body lines.

This video is a good opportunity not just to admire the car, but also to discover what it takes to apply protection film on just about every possible surface. In some areas that are more vulnerable, the talented folks at Topaz Detailing actually used a double layer of film, and they also covered the exposed carbon fiber surfaces. Even the inside of the side air vents has received the same treatment, not to mention the headlights, side sills, and the divider between the two seats.

Because the hood is huge, it’s tricky to apply only a single piece of paint protection film on such a large surface. For this reason, the Monza SP2 you see here actually has two pieces of PPF on the hood, although it’s nearly impossible to see where one ends and the other begins since the separation happens where the red paint meets the gray stripe.

We’ll remind you the Monza SP2 is derived from the 812 Superfast but lighter, wider, and with a more powerful version of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. It offers 799 hp and 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) of torque – making it the most powerful engine Maranello has ever produced – all wrapped up in a package that weighs just 1,520 kilograms (3,351 pounds, dry).

You won’t be seeing much of the Monza SP2 on the roads since Ferrari is limiting production to 499 units, including here the single-seater SP1 model. Price? That would be $1.85 million.





Source: Topaz Detailing / YouTube



