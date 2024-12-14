WATCH: Federico Valverde scores first-half screamer to reduce Real Madrid deficit

Real Madrid have managed to reduce their deficit against Rayo Vallecano with a goal from Federico Valverde late on in the first half.

The Spanish champions found themselves 2-0 down after 36 minutes in the first half, but the Uruguay international has handed them away back into the game with his long-range screamer in the 39th minute.

FEDE VALVERDE WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/U86PivmolA — TC (@totalcristiano) December 14, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Real Madrid had made a disappointing start to the game, and it will be interesting to see if they can get things back on track after the goal from Valverde.

They have been slightly inconsistent in their recent outings, but they are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive victories in all competitions. They will look to make it three wins in a row, and it remains to be seen whether they can complete the turnaround and win the game in the second half.

Video via beIN Sports