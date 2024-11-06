How to watch FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana: Live stream Liga MX, TV channel info

Jun 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Official MLS soccer balls on the field before the match between Toronto FC and D.C. United at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, FC Juarez and Club Tijuana meet in Liga MX Apertura action.

Entering the day, Club Tijuana sits in seventh place with 25 points, winning seven matches while drawing four and losing four.

As for FC Juarez, the season has been a struggle as the team sits back in 16th with four wins, one draw and 10 losses, tied with Queretaro for the most defeats in the Apertura.

What will happen when these two sides meet on Wednesday in this Liga MX match?

Watch FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana FREE on Fubo

How to watch FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2 (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Live stream the FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana game on Fubo: Start your free trial now

FC Juarez is coming off a rare win, though it happened against last-place Queretaro. Jairo Torres and Guilherme Castilho scored goals in the 2-1 victory, which ended a three-game losing streak. Half the team’s wins have come against the two teams below it in the standings.

Club Tijuana is coming off a 3-0 loss to Tigres last time out. The team wasn’t outplayed nearly as much as the score indicates, as the team trailed just 16-15 in total shots and 6-4 in shots on target. It also had possession for two-thirds of the game and an 88% pass accuracy rating with fewer fouls committed. It just didn’t pan out for Tijuana.

Watch FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana FREE on Fubo

What time is the FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana game?

Watch this Liga MX match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is this soccer match on?

This game will air on FOX Sports 2. You can watch it live by subscribing to Fubo.

Watch FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana FREE on Fubo

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch FC Juarez vs Club Tijuana: Live stream Liga MX, TV channel info