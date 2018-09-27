Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' on Sunday for last-minute Week 4 lineup advice

Is Baker Mayfield the savior the Cleveland Browns have been waiting for? (Getty Images)

It’s Week 4, and that means the Baker Mayfield era is officially upon us! The “Fantasy Football Live” crew has you covered ahead of the rookie’s first career start against the Raiders. Also, will Patrick Mahomes finally be slowed down when he travels to Denver to face Von Miller & Co.? Plus, will Kerryon Johnson make it two weeks in a row going over 100 yards when the Lions battle the Cowboys?

[Week 4 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Tank Williams, Nicole Zaloumis and Dr. Greg Horner will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Matt Harmon will also stop by to examine a receiver matchup he likes and one that scares him in Week 4.

Brad will take your questions on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) and Periscope (@YahooFantasy) at 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will also dish out last-minute advice from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook