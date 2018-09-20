Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' on Sunday for last-minute Week 3 lineup advice

Receiver Antonio Brown has been at the center of the latest drama tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

It’s Week 3 in the NFL and the “Fantasy Football Live” crew has you covered from all angles. What does Ryan Fitz-Magic have in store for the suddenly dysfunctional Pittsburgh Steelers? Will Matt Patricia get his first win as a head coach against his mentor, Bill Belichick? Plus, our analysts will reveal which super-sleepers could awaken your lineup.

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Tank Williams, Nicole Zaloumis and Dr. Greg Horner will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Matt Harmon will also stop by to examine a receiver matchup he likes and one that scares him in Week 3.

Brad will take your questions on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) and Periscope (@YahooFantasy) at 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will also dish out last-minute advice from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

