Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' on Sunday for last-minute Week 3 lineup advice

Receiver <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/24171/" data-ylk="slk:Antonio Brown">Antonio Brown</a> has been at the center of the latest drama tied to the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/pit" data-ylk="slk:Pittsburgh Steelers">Pittsburgh Steelers</a>. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
It’s Week 3 in the NFL and the “Fantasy Football Live” crew has you covered from all angles. What does Ryan Fitz-Magic have in store for the suddenly dysfunctional Pittsburgh Steelers? Will Matt Patricia get his first win as a head coach against his mentor, Bill Belichick? Plus, our analysts will reveal which super-sleepers could awaken your lineup. 

Andy BehrensBrad EvansLiz LozaTank WilliamsNicole Zaloumis and Dr. Greg Horner will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ETMatt Harmon will also stop by to examine a receiver matchup he likes and one that scares him in Week 3.

Brad will take your questions on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) and Periscope (@YahooFantasy) at 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will also dish out last-minute advice from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU
Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope
Yahoo Fantasy Facebook

