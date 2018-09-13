Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' on Sunday for last-minute Week 2 lineup advice

Adrian Peterson could be in for a second straight big week to start the fantasy season. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“Fantasy Football Live” is back for Week 2 to help you get your squad ready. Adrian Peterson returned with a bang in Week 1 but will he continue that trend against the Indianapolis Colts? Will Russell Wilson bounce back and help the Seattle Seahawks avoid going 0-2 as they head to Chicago for a Monday night tilt against the Bears? And how will Aaron Rodgers follow up his miraculous comeback on an injured knee as the rival Minnesota Vikings invade Lambeau?

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Tank Williams, Nicole Zaloumis and Dr. Greg Horner will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Matt Harmon will also stop by to examine a receiver matchup he likes and one that scares him in Week 2.

