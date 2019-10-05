Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 5 news and advice before kickoff

We're a quarter of the way through the season and the “Fantasy Football Live” crew is ready to help your lineups reach maximum overdrive. We'll explain why both Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott will struggle in their matchup in Dallas on Sunday. We’ll also examine how the Colts offensive stars just might shine bright in their trip to Kansas City to face the undefeated Chiefs.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $350K Baller. $10 entry fee and $35K to first place]

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) around 10:30 am ET. Dalton Del Don will tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook