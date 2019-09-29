Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 4 news and advice

“Fantasy Football Live” heads into Week 4 dropping dimes at a higher rate than Daniel Jones, but just how big of a day can the Giants rookie quarterback have against lowly Washington? Will Adam Thielen see enough targets to maintain his fantasy value as the Vikings take on the Bears at Soldier Field? Plus, can the Lions keep their undefeated streak rolling as they welcome the powerhouse Chiefs?

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live around 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will tackle your lineup questions starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

