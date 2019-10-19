Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 7 news and advice

Week 7 is upon us and the “Fantasy Football Live” crew is ready to party with #BillsMafia in Buffalo ahead of their game vs. the winless Dolphins. We'll explain why Jared Goff will finally get right against the Falcons and also why you shouldn't expect Stefon Diggs to have another monster game. And, who knows, someone might go through a table!

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) around 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will answer your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook