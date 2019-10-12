Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 6 news and advice on Sunday

It's already Week 6, but have no fear as the “Fantasy Football Live” crew has the fix for your lineup problems. Is Kyler Murray in for another big fantasy day at home vs. Atlanta? Can Jordan Howard keep his touchdown run going on the road in Minnesota? You’ll also find out why a certain Falcons receiver might surprise managers willing to play him this week.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $300K Baller. $10 entry fee and $30K to first place]

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) around 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook