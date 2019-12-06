Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 14 news and advice on Sunday

It’s Week 14, and you know what that means: The fantasy playoffs are here, and our “Fantasy Football Live” crew has you covered with everything you need to start things on the right note, including advice for the tough lineup choices many managers will undoubtedly have to make.

How will the stars of the big NFC matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers help fantasy managers on Sunday? Which under-the-radar QB/WR pairings — like Gardner Minshew/DJ Chark, Fitzpatrick/DeVante Parker, Sam Darnold/Robby Anderson — could save fantasy managers this week?

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, Scott Pianowski and Michelle Gingras will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Dalton Del Don will also answer your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook