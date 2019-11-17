Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 11 news and advice before kickoff

The race for the fantasy postseason is upon us and the “Fantasy Football Live” crew has you covered from all angles. Who will step up in San Francisco as the injuries on the offensive side of the ball continue to mount? Why the Bears will once again frustrate David Montgomery managers. And who will shine in Mexico City when the Chiefs and Chargers square off on Monday night.

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) around 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will answer your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

