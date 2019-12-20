Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute news and advice for the Championship Round

The “Fantasy Football Live” crew will get you ready to complete your championship run. They’ll reveal which surging players could lead you to a title and which stars will come up short in Week 16. They’ll also offer up their 2019 superlatives and examine who could be the top pick in fantasy drafts next season.

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more in the season finale of FFL this Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will answer your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook