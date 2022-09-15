Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 2 news and sit-start advice

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read

Week 2 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to kick off your Sunday than Yahoo's award-winning Fantasy Football Live. Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams will tackle all the key sit-start scenarios and flex decisions after a rash of first-week injuries to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup.

Yahoo Sportsbook's Minty Bets will reveal her Week 2 props and Yahoo Fantasy's Scott Pianowski taps in why this could be the year of the receiver in fantasy. Which DFS values should not be overlooked when putting together a lineup this week?

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Who will shine in a Sunday night NFC North tilt between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers? What about the Monday night doubleheader, featuring the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings?

We cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR questions on the Week 2 edition of Fantasy Football Live. The 60-minute show starts on Sunday at noon ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at noon ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

