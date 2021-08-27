Watch Fallon Carrington try to pit NeNe Leakes against Dominique Deveraux in Dynasty clip

Dynasty dynamo Fallon Carrington has sat at the negotiation table with countless formidable business professionals, but can she hold her own on a Zoom with reality TV icon NeNe Leakes.

In an exclusive clip from the newest episode of the CW soap, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star plays herself responding to a pitch from Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) to switch networks and work together to sell Leakes' already successful clothing line.

While the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant seems happy with her current business partner, she is unsettled to hear from Fallon that Dominique Deveraux (Michael Michele) is hot on her heels, ready to replace Leakes' prime position in the world of online shopping.

The episode, titled "The British Are Coming," serves as star Grant Show's directorial debut, and will also see his character Blake Carrington make a life changing announcement. Elsewhere Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with her children Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) differ in how they process recent events, and a new arrival in Atlanta comes with new questions.

Dynasty airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CW.

Watch the full clip of guest star NeNe Leakes above.

