What to Watch this fall: Black Panther sequel vs. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Marvel got its first Best Picture Oscar nomination with 2018's Black Panther — can it do so again with next month's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? The movie covers our 2022 Fall Movie Preview, where we dive deep on the superhero movie and explore how the loss of star Chadwick Boseman shapes the future of Wakanda.

The movie is one of this fall's most-anticipated releases — and in the latest episode of our What to Watch video series, we feature it along with another superhero movie, DC's Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell. Plus, the season wouldn't be complete without something scary, and we get that courtesy of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends. And Julia Roberts and George Clooney hope you'll buy a Ticket to Paradise, where they play a divorced couple who put up a united front to try to stop their daughter from marrying a guy she met on vacation.

Watch the video above for more on some of our most anticipated fall movie picks.

Hear more daily must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

