How to watch Falcons vs. Broncos today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 11 game

The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will face off in Week 11 of the NFL season, with one team looking to keep hold of a spot atop their division while the other fights to secure its own place in the playoff picture.

Atlanta (6-4) sits atop the NFC South but has had no chance to rest on its laurels throughout the season. The Falcons have been in eight games that finished as one-possession contests, including each of their last three outings. In Week 10, it was another close one, as Atlanta fell 20-17 to the New Orleans Saints. That squandered a massive day from running back Bijan Robinson, who scored two touchdowns while racking up 144 total yards on offense.

Denver (5-5) holds the final AFC playoff spot at the moment, but the Broncos don't need to be told that a .500 record probably isn't going to cut it at the end of the regular season. Last week's two-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs shows that the Broncos can compete with the best, but after leading 14-3 at one point, it will feel like a win that slipped through the team's collective fingers. Bo Nix did his part, throwing two touchdowns, while an in-flux situation at tailback means Audric Estime appears to be the latest top choice at running back for head coach Sean Payton.

Here's what you need to know heading into Sunday's Falcons-Broncos game:

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) calls a play in the huddle against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

When is kickoff for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos game?

The Week 11 game between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. local) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

What TV channel is the Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos game on?

The NFL Week 11 game between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will be broadcast regionally on Fox.

How to stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos game

The Falcons-Broncos game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket).

You can also stream the game via Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Falcons vs. Broncos: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

Date : Sunday, Nov. 17

Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)

TV : Fox

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

