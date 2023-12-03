How to watch FA Cup draw FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for third-round draw today

Business time: The FA Cup third round is almost here (The FA via Getty Images)

Clubs from the Premier League and the Championship will today discover their fates in the FA Cup third round draw.

The FA Cup third round is one of English football’s most iconic weekends and has been the stage upon which many famous giant killings have been staged.

Holders Manchester City are among the favourites once again but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham will also enter the fray. Beaten finalists Manchester United and recent winners Liverpool are in the mix too, with lower league sides dreaming of an FA Cup glamour tie.

Here’s how to watch all the action later today.

How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be shown live and for free on ITV1 during their coverage of Eastleigh vs Reading. Kick-off for that is at 1.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the ITVX website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's blog.