How to watch F1 Miami GP qualifying today: TV channel and live stream for fifth pole position of 2022

Formula One pitches up for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend for one of the most highly-anticipated races in recent years.

For UK-based fans, it will be primetime viewing from Friday practice to the main event on Sunday with qualifying getting underway later today.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc renew their title rivalry after a fascinating, rollercoaster start to the season. Despite two retirement in the first four races, the Dutchman has won both of the grands prix he has finished and claimed the Emilia Romagna GP victory a fortnight ago.

But, while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes look to once again be off the pace, there is always the chance of a new circuit throwing up a surprise - particularly McLaren who landed a podium finish through Lando Norris after a strong weekend at Imola.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

How to watch F1 Miami GP qualifying

TV channel: Qualifying will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1 this morning, with coverage beginning at 8.15pm BST, before the session begins at 9pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air qualifying highlights at 8.30am on Sunday morning.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.