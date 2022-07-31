How to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for race today

George Russell will sit on pole for the first time in his career in today’s Hungarian Grand Prix in another twist in a thrilling season.

The 24-year-old will have Ferrari's Carlos Sainz alongside on the front row for Sunday's race, with team-mate Charles Leclerc sitting on third.

Title rival Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, suffered a loss of power during qualifying so will start in P10, handing a huge boost to Leclerc after a damaging result last time out.

How can I watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm BST before the race begins at 2pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.