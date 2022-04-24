How to watch the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for fourth race of 2022 season today

Max Verstappen starts from pole position for today’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after swooping to victory in the first Formula One sprint race of the 2022 season.

Setting the grid for Sunday’s race, the 100km dash allowed the Dutchman to claw back only a single point on his title rival but he will also have the prime position to seal another 25 at Ferrari’s home track.

Leclerc is second on the grid ahead of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, as Red Bull and the Scuderia go toe to toe at Imola.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo secured strong top-six finishes for McLaren but Lewis Hamilton was way back in his Mercedes, which will start 13th on the grid.

Here is all you need to know for tuning in today...

How to watch the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm before lights out at 2pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Marc Mayo in Italy to provide expert analysis.