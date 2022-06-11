How to watch F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying: TV channel and live stream for latest pole position of 2022

Charles Leclerc will be out to continue his dominance in F1 qualifying later today when the grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set.

The last three pole positions have gone the way of the Ferrari driver, who has started first in four of the seven races so far in 2022 - five if you include his Friday pole for the Sprint at Imola.

Friday practice strongly suggested that Leclerc will be in the mix in this afternoon’s session, although Sergio Perez in particular will have something to say about that after finishing top of FP3.

Of course, Max Verstappen cannot be discounted around the streets of Baku despite it not being a favourite track of the Dutchman over the years.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE!

Here are all the details for tuning in...

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

TV channel: Today’s session will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage beginning at 2pm before qualifying begins at 3.15pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 10.05pm this evening.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.