How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for race today

The final race of the 2023 F1 season takes place today with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, long pronounced the world champion for a third time, will lead off on pole position after qualifying.

Charles Leclerc grabbed second on the grid with Ferrari's race to finish second in the Constructors' Championship coming to a head, with a four-point deficit to make up on Mercedes.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz endured miserable qualifying sessions, leading the fight largely up to Leclerc and George Russell, who starts fourth.

There also remains a hotly-contested battle over fourth in the Drivers' Championship where Leclerc, Sainz, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso are scrapping for position.

How to watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the race live with coverage starting at 12pm GMT before lights out at 1pm.

Free-to-air highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 5.30pm on Sunday.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch the race live online via the Sky Go app.