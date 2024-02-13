Watch extended cut of Ben Affleck's popular Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial

Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' is something of a legend.

Photos of Affleck leaving the chain with hands full of signature donuts and coffee have circled the internet as iconic memes on and off for years. And last year, he capitalized on his fandom by starring in a Super Bowl commercial as a heavily Boston-accented, drive-thru worker at the national chain.

Affleck was back in the Super Bowl spotlight on Sunday, starring in an ad that ended up at No. 2 on USA TODAY's 36th Ad Meter competition, which ranks the Super Bowl commercials every year. In this year's ad, Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady form a band called The DunKings, despite being discouraged by rapper Jack Harlow.

Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, also makes an appearance, seeming quite unimpressed with the trio.

Now, fans of the newly formed band can enjoy the full song thanks to an extended-release cut shared on the Dunkin' YouTube channel. They can also look forward to the song “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart” dropping on music streaming platforms on Valentine's Day.

Watch the extended cut of the 'DunKings' commercial

USA TODAY Ad Meter competition winners

Each year, USA TODAY runs an ad meter during the Super Bowl, gauging which commercials were ultimately the most popular with audiences.

This year, over 160,000 people registered to vote in the competition, ranking commercials to determine the best and the worst. This year, the top five ads were:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch Ben Affleck's full Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial, DunKings song