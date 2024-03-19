Watch The Exact Moment Taylor Noticed Travis In the Crowd During Her Singapore Show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been somewhat low-key this month.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been somewhat low-key this month (they showed up to an Oscars after-party with a strict no-photo policy), but if you're thirsty for content, look no further than this video from one of Tay's Singapore shows.



In the clip, you can see the singer closing out her set and noticing Travis waiting for her in the crowd. Basically—and to put it with no chill whatsoever—, IT'S ALL JUST VERY SWEET.

🏟️| Another view of Taylor seeing Travis in the #SingaporeTSTheErasTour crowd! 🥰🫶 pic.twitter.com/kxJugjGdnD — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) March 12, 2024

And while we're here, FYI—a source recently told Entertainment Tonight this cuteness:

"Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to. They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be."

