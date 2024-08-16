🎥 Watch every moment of Ajax's remarkable penalty shoot-out win

There’s penalty shoot-outs and then there’s Ajax v Panathinaikos on Thursday night.

In what was a repeat of the 1971 European Cup final, the Dutch giants took on their Greek counterparts in Amsterdam yesterday evening.

Playing for a place in the Europa League this season, the Eredivisie outfit were winning 1-0 from the first leg in Athens.

In the last minute of the return encounter though, Panathinaikos scored to win on the night and send the match into extra time.

After the extra 30 minutes failed to produce any more goals, the game went to penalties but the drama was only just beginning.

Thankfully for us, Ajax have released a video showing all 34 (!!!) of the penalties from the following shoot-out.

The 34th & winning penalty was a special one 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6fLLxhwwLn — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 16, 2024

Enjoy.