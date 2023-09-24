How to Watch Every Episode of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5

Jerod Harris - Getty Images

Netflix has released the first few episodes of Love Is Blind season five, and fans are already looking for more. The dating show asks the question, “Can you fall in love with someone without ever seeing them?”

Based on previous seasons, the answer is a tentative yes. It has definitely proved that it's possible to manufacture enormous amounts of drama without ever seeing anyone. The show's cast meet for the first time in pods, going on dozens of literal blind dates. To move onto the next round and actually meet someone face-to-face, you need to propose or be proposed to.

It's a gripping reality show and here's a handy episode guide to help you stay up to date on season five of Love Is Blind.

When will season five of Love Is Blind be on Netflix?

Netflix is releasing the season in chunks, beginning with the first four episodes on September 22, released at 12:01 A.M. PT and 3:01 A.M. ET.

When do the next few episodes of Love Is Blind come out?

Three more episodes will be out on Friday, September 29 at the same time, beginning the next section of the cast's relationship journey—meeting in real life!

Episodes eight and nine will be available on October 6, and the Love Is Blind finale premieres on Friday, October 13. Here's the full list of episodes and their release dates:

Episode 1, Friday, September 22

Episode 2, Friday, September 22

Episode 3, Friday, September 22

Episode 4, Friday, September 22

Episode 5, Friday, September 29

Episode 6, Friday, September 29

Episode 7, Friday, September 29

Episode 8, Friday, October 6

Episode 9, Friday, October 6

Episode 10, Friday, October 13

You Might Also Like